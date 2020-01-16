UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,800 Persons Got Training At Police Driving School

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

Over 1,800 persons got training at police driving school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Over 1,800 persons including 305 females got driving training at police driving training school Bahawalpur during year 2019.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that over 1,800 people including 305 females had completed their driving training at the school.

He further said that the period for motorcar driving training was two week while for LTV, six week. The persons who completed their driving training were given away achievement certificates and driving licenses.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur 2019

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

10 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.