Over 1,800 persons got training at police driving school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 )

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that over 1,800 people including 305 females had completed their driving training at the school.

He further said that the period for motorcar driving training was two week while for LTV, six week. The persons who completed their driving training were given away achievement certificates and driving licenses.