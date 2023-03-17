Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for Punjab Assembly elections

Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir on Friday chaired a joint meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Multan officials, police and local administration to discuss arrangements for April 30 Punjab Assembly elections to be held across the province including Multan

ECP Multan officials, police and district administration have started making arrangements for people to use their right to vote in a peaceful manner on April 30 polling day.

Omar Jahangir said that over 1800 polling stations would be set up in the district adding that code of conduct would remain enforced throughout the whole process from election campaigning to polling.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana, Returning Officers, District officers, and ECP Multan officials were in attendance.

Security arrangements would be made at all polling stations with special emphasis on those identified as sensitive polling stations.

DC asked Returning Officers to visit polling stations for assessment of requirements for foolproof arrangements. Officials also discussed the transportation plan to transport election material.

CPO said that violation of the code of conduct would invite action as per law and added that police and law enforcers would perform their duty to ensure peacrful elections. He added that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of voters, polling staff and material.

Returning Officers gave a detailed briefing on preparations for elections.