UrduPoint.com

Over 1800 Polling Stations Planned In Multan For Punjab Assembly Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Over 1800 polling stations planned in Multan for Punjab Assembly elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir on Friday chaired a joint meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Multan officials, police and local administration to discuss arrangements for April 30 Punjab Assembly elections to be held across the province including Multan.

ECP Multan officials, police and district administration have started making arrangements for people to use their right to vote in a peaceful manner on April 30 polling day.

Omar Jahangir said that over 1800 polling stations would be set up in the district adding that code of conduct would remain enforced throughout the whole process from election campaigning to polling.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana, Returning Officers, District officers, and ECP Multan officials were in attendance.

Security arrangements would be made at all polling stations with special emphasis on those identified as sensitive polling stations.

DC asked Returning Officers to visit polling stations for assessment of requirements for foolproof arrangements. Officials also discussed the transportation plan to transport election material.

CPO said that violation of the code of conduct would invite action as per law and added that police and law enforcers would perform their duty to ensure peacrful elections. He added that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the security of voters, polling staff and material.

Returning Officers gave a detailed briefing on preparations for elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit April All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mu ..

UAE and Republic of North Macedonia sign MoU on mutual visa exemption

8 minutes ago
 Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi ..

Politicians should make their own decisions: Kundi

15 minutes ago
 Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Ami ..

Over 10,000 Tonnes of Garbage Pile Up in Paris Amid Strike of Street Cleaners - ..

15 minutes ago
 Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL ..

Baig, bowlers help Qalandars set up rematch in HBL PSL 8 final

13 minutes ago
 UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

UAE President sends official letter to Georgian PM

23 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO A ..

US Welcomes Erdogan Announcement on Finland NATO Application - Sullivan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.