Over 1,800 successful surgeries under CM’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program: Kh Salman

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that more than 1,800 children have successfully undergone surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program since its launch

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that more than 1,800 children have successfully undergone surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program since its launch.

He shared this during a meeting held on Wednesday to review the program and related rehabilitation centers at the Children’s Hospital Lahore.

The minister emphasized the ongoing efforts to enhance coordination between relevant departments to ensure the program's success. He stated that feedback had been collected from government and private children’s hospitals involved in the initiative. "Alhamdulillah, the program has achieved remarkable success, and we are committed to maintaining its high standards," said Khawaja Salman Rafique.

He reiterated the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in the program and assured that transparency is being upheld in every aspect of the pediatric heart surgery system.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Professor Masood Sadiq, Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Junaid Rashid, MD of Children’s Hospital Lahore Professor Tipu Sultan, faculty members, and other participants via video link.

The Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program continues to provide life-saving interventions for children with congenital heart conditions, solidifying its role as a vital healthcare initiative in Punjab.