Over 18,000 illegal structures dismantled during last two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) had demolished over 18000 structures built illegally on state land during the last two years.

According to a data shared by local administration, the authorities conducted as many as 2,537 anti encroachment operations across the city during the said period.

Around 18,247 houses and 20,116 other buildings were dismantled while a fine of Rs2.6 million was also imposed on the violators.

Some 250 shops were demolished along the Grand-Trunk Road and twenty marquees as well as 100 small shops were razed down along the Srinagar Highway.

Similarly, 150 acres of state land was retrieved from the occupiers in the area of botanical garden while 100 acres of Quaid-e-Azam University was also recovered during the same period.

Likewise around 900 acres of state land was recovered from the illegal housing societies in the area of Tumair, Margalla, Mera Beri, and Charah. The land was handed over the Punjab government.

Talking to APP Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said the joint teams of CDA, ICT admin and Federal capital police had been constituted to vacate state land.

Actions against the land-grabbers were being taken in the area of sector E-12, Shah Allah Ditta, sector C-15 and Malpur.

To a query, he said joint pickets of CDA and capital police were being erected in forest reserves of the federal capital to purge the area of encroachment.

Initially, he said two pickets would be set up in Malpur area, which was followed by another two in Chontra to protect the green cover from new construction.

He said a container for the establishment of checkpost was shifted to Malpur village while others would be moved for rest of the area.

"Pickets will be sustainable cochlea post for round the clock duty, " he remarked.

The move, he said would not only end the practice of illegal occupation of state land, but eventually reduce deforestation at the area.

