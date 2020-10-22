Over 18,000 Kundas used to steal electricity in Charsadda, Senate told

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan said there were estimated 18,000 hooks or kundas put up by the people to steal electricity in Charsadda Division under Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan said there were estimated 18,000 hooks or kundas put up by the people to steal electricity in Charsadda Division under Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

Responding to the question of Bahramand Khan Tangi in Senate, he said some 623 First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the illegal users of electricity. It was estimated that the electricity pilferers have stolen some 2.56 million Units of power.

As many as 5,386 direct hooks had been removed. While 6,788 new connections were given in two years and 432 reconnection orders (RCOs) were under process, he said.

The combing of two 11KV feeders had already been completed. While the combing of 3 more 11KV feeders at Turangzai, Sheikh Abad & Dakki were under progress.