Over 181 government land retrieved n Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) As part of an operation against encroachers in the Rakh Mandra area, the district administration on Friday recovered more than 181 kanals of public land valued more than Rs 188 million.

According to district administration, 181 kanals and 11 marla of state land which belonged to the provincial government was retrieved during an operation led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed along with officials of the revenue department on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad.

During the visit, it was also seen that the occupants had built an illegal house on the government land, which was repeatedly ordered by the district administration to give up the possession of the provincial government land and notices had also been issued to them. The market value of the land was more than Rs 188 million.

Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmad said that the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan would continue such operations against land grabbers without discrimination.