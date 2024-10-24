Open Menu

Over 184,000 Wanted Criminals Arrested This Year So Far

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 07:01 PM

The Punjab Police have arrested more than 184,000 wanted criminals during this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Police have arrested more than 184,000 wanted criminals during this year so far.

According to details, , 100,896 proclaimed offenders wanted in various incidents were arrested across the province. Among those arrested, there are 17,704 offenders of Category A and 83,192 of Category B. Over 55,000 court absconders have also been arrested, including 5,021 of Category A and 51,778 of Category B. During the operations, more than 26,000 habitual offenders were also arrested, including 11,397 of Category A and 14,957 of Category B.

More than 84 proclaimed offenders and fugitives wanted in serious crimes were arrested from abroad and brought back to Pakistan.

Regarding the ongoing operations in the provincial capital, Punjab Police spokesperson said that over 57,000 criminals were arrested in Lahore, including 21,393 proclaimed offenders, 25,801 court absconders, and 11,240 habitual offenders.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar praised the police teams for their successful operations and ordered the crackdown to be further intensified.

