Over 185,000 LFD Devices Operational To Enhance SIM Security
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) To ensure enhanced security and authenticity in SIM-related transactions more than 185,000 Live Finger Detection (LFD) devices are currently operational across the industry.
These devices effectively reject fraudulent fingerprints, bolstering the process's integrity. To further mitigate risks associated with counterfeit fingerprints, all non-LFD devices previously used in SIM sales have been replaced with LFD-enabled systems.
According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Annual Report 2023-24, new measures have been implemented to prevent SIM stock swapping among franchisees. PTA now mandates the locking of SIM stocks to specific sales channels at the franchise level. Additionally, geofencing of Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices is being enforced at the district level for improved tracking and security.
In a bid to combat the misuse of SIMs in criminal activities such as fraud and identity theft, PTA has intensified its crackdown on illegal SIM issuance. This initiative aims to enhance accountability and protect consumers from potential misuse.
Following the implementation of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System in 2022, PTA successfully curbed the illegal issuance of SIMs using fake or silicon fingerprints.
However, a recent analysis of SIM sales data and on-ground investigations revealed a new trend, with criminal networks exploiting beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for illegal SIM issuance. To address this emerging threat, PTA has tightened regulations by restricting the sale of new SIMs linked to such CNICs to Customer Service Centers and authorized franchisees.
This step aims to introduce greater integrity into the SIM issuance process. To further safeguard consumers against illegal SIM issuance, PTA has increased the buffer time between successive successful sessions at NADRA for new SIM sales from eight hours to seven days, effective January 24, 2024. This strategic move counters fraudulent practices, such as exploiting quick SIM activations under the guise of consumer surveys, NGO initiatives, and free ration schemes, which target unsuspecting citizens.
