Open Menu

Over 185,000 LFD Devices Operational To Enhance SIM Security

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Over 185,000 LFD devices operational to enhance SIM security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) To ensure enhanced security and authenticity in SIM-related transactions more than 185,000 Live Finger Detection (LFD) devices are currently operational across the industry.

These devices effectively reject fraudulent fingerprints, bolstering the process's integrity. To further mitigate risks associated with counterfeit fingerprints, all non-LFD devices previously used in SIM sales have been replaced with LFD-enabled systems.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Annual Report 2023-24, new measures have been implemented to prevent SIM stock swapping among franchisees. PTA now mandates the locking of SIM stocks to specific sales channels at the franchise level. Additionally, geofencing of Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices is being enforced at the district level for improved tracking and security.

In a bid to combat the misuse of SIMs in criminal activities such as fraud and identity theft, PTA has intensified its crackdown on illegal SIM issuance. This initiative aims to enhance accountability and protect consumers from potential misuse.

Following the implementation of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System in 2022, PTA successfully curbed the illegal issuance of SIMs using fake or silicon fingerprints.

However, a recent analysis of SIM sales data and on-ground investigations revealed a new trend, with criminal networks exploiting beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for illegal SIM issuance. To address this emerging threat, PTA has tightened regulations by restricting the sale of new SIMs linked to such CNICs to Customer Service Centers and authorized franchisees.

This step aims to introduce greater integrity into the SIM issuance process. To further safeguard consumers against illegal SIM issuance, PTA has increased the buffer time between successive successful sessions at NADRA for new SIM sales from eight hours to seven days, effective January 24, 2024. This strategic move counters fraudulent practices, such as exploiting quick SIM activations under the guise of consumer surveys, NGO initiatives, and free ration schemes, which target unsuspecting citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Sale January Stocks Criminals All From Industry

Recent Stories

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generat ..

European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite ..

Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat

28 minutes ago
 Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night ..

Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season

36 minutes ago
 Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiop ..

Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia

48 minutes ago
 Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling f ..

Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain

1 hour ago
 53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts ..

53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to ..

Sharjah Literature Festival's inaugural edition to launch on January 17

11 hours ago
 Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy ..

Credit goes to Shehbaz Sharif for reviving economy: Advisor to Prime Minister on ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan