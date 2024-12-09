- Home
- Pakistan
- Over 18,600 seminaries registered as gov’t integrates religious education into national framework: ..
Over 18,600 Seminaries Registered As Gov’t Integrates Religious Education Into National Framework: Dr. Qamar
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Project Director of Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Major General (Retired) Dr. Ghulam Qamar on Monday said that substantial steps had been taken to integrate religious seminaries into the national education system.
Addressing a conference on ‘Positive Impact of Madaris Registration under DGRE’ here at a local hotel, he emphasized that the process has been carried out independently, without any external influence.
Dr. Qamar, highlighting the pivotal role of seminaries in Pakistan's history and society, acknowledged the challenges seminaries have faced over time, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing these issues.
In 2019, he informed that a formal agreement was reached between the government and prominent religious scholars, mandating that all seminaries affiliate with the Ministry of Education. This initiative, endorsed by the Federal cabinet, ensures the registration of seminaries under the DGRE, established under the ministry's supervision, he added.
Dr. Qamar detailed the registration process, which involves submitting a form without incurring any fees as the directorate operates 16 regional offices to facilitate its operations.
He said the registration is completed within two weeks. He said over 18,600 seminaries are now registered nationwide, with plans to register all seminaries within five years as per the agreement.
He further revealed that 1,609 students from 53 countries are currently studying in Pakistani seminaries, with many institutions providing free books and training in disciplines like calligraphy and technical education. Approximately 2,500 students are receiving technical education, while 115 seminaries offer calligraphy training, he said adding that teachers at registered seminaries are paid by the Ministry of Education.
Dr. Qamar underscored the importance of inter-sectarian harmony, calling for unity and mutual respect in the country. He reiterated the commitment to work with seminaries without political affiliation, focusing solely on the welfare of students and the betterment of society.
"Seminaries play a crucial role in serving the nation, and their students contribute to various fields, including the military and civil services. This effort to integrate seminaries into the mainstream reflects the collective voice of the nation," he maintained.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on Traffic Disruptors in Sahiwal2 minutes ago
-
Two criminals arrested in DIKhan, weapon recovered2 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas marks world anti-corruption day with awareness rally22 minutes ago
-
Two LPG outlets sealed, three arrested for illegal decanting22 minutes ago
-
Afghan envoy calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar22 minutes ago
-
Tarar for finding out solution of seminaries registration issue, acceptable to all stakeholders31 minutes ago
-
Navy War College celebrates 53rd HANGOR Day32 minutes ago
-
CJ chairs significant meeting on jail reforms32 minutes ago
-
SC refuses to allow military courts announce reserved judgments in cases of civilians32 minutes ago
-
ANF arrest 12 accused with 251.34 kg drugs worth Rs 60mln42 minutes ago
-
National Education Development Framework 2024: a crucial step; urgent action needed amid education e ..42 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with Farhatullah Babar over demise of brother42 minutes ago