Over 186,000 Hujjaj Return Home After Performing Hajj

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Over 186,000 hujjaj return home after performing hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 186,000 hujjaj including 112,000 government and 74,000 private scheme have returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that 14,000 hujjaj were still present in Madina Munawwara.

The post hajj flights were continuing from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara airports. The post hajj flights operation would continue till Sep 15.

