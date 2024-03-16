Over 188,377 Ration Bags Distributed Under Negahban Ramazan Package In Rwp Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Over 188,377 ration bags have been distributed among the deserving people under the Negahban Ramazan Package in Rawalpindi Division.
Chairing a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the citizens could register their complaints on helpline 080002345 regarding hoarding and Negahban Ramazan package.
He informed that 58,923 beneficiaries in Rawalpindi district, 56,954 in Attock, 28,122 in Jhelum, 41,015 in Chakwal and 3363 in Murree were provided the ration packages at their doorsteps.
He directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the distribution process of the ration bags.
The number of deserving families in Rawalpindi is high, he said adding that in case of shortage of staff or stock, help should be taken from other districts of the division.
A special campaign against hoarders was going on under the special directives of the Punjab government, Aamir Khattak said.
Under the Anti-Hoarding Act, 2020, those found guilty of hoarding would be punished with imprisonment of up to three years and heavy fines, he warned.
He said all the traders, shopkeepers, stockists and warehouse owners should get registered their stock information in the Deputy Commissioner's office within three days. Otherwise, their stock would be considered as hoarding and confiscated as per law, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.
The Commissioner informed that 308 violations were checked during 11,291 raids conducted in Rawalpindi Division during the last 24 hours.
Fines amounting to Rs 901,500 were imposed on the violators while six First Investigation Reports (FIRs) were also lodged and five buildings were sealed, he said adding that 70 profiteers and hoarders were sent behind bars.
Engr. Aamir Khattak further informed that show cause notices were issued to 96 price Magistrates on poor performance.
