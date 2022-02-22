UrduPoint.com

Over 1.8m Saplings To Be Planted In Sialkot District: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Over 1.8m saplings to be planted in Sialkot district: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi has said that a target has been set to plant more than 1.8 million saplings in Sialkot district during the Spring 2022 Tree Plantation campaign.

He was addressing a special meeting, held to review arrangements for the campaign in the district. He ordered for making the tree plantation campaign successful, and directed all departments concerned, including the Forest Department, to formulate their plans as per the set targets.

The tree plantation campaign would be monitored by an android-base online application, the DC said adding that he would supervise the campaign himself.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo besides local officials of Forest, College, education, Health Development, Building Highway, Irrigation, Livestock and Agriculture participated in the meeting.

