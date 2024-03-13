Open Menu

Over 1.8mln Hampers Delivered Under Ramazan Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government delivered over 1.8 million hampers containing food and other items to deserving families at their doorsteps under the Nigahban Ramazan package, provincial authorities briefed the chief secretary on Wednesday.  

The briefing was given at a meeting, presided over by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, called to review the measures taken to provide relief to people during the holy month of fasting. The chief secretary was informed that vegetables and fruits were provided to 77,000 consumers at discounted prices in 51 agriculture fair price shops set up in Ramazan bazaars. He was briefed that the authorities had intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers, arresting 511 persons and lodging 156 FIRs across the province. The price magistrates also imposed fine amounting to Rs 7.5 lakh over violations.

The meeting decided that the prices of vegetables and fruits in agriculture markets (mandis) would be determined under the supervision of the senior officers of the district administration and all the deputy commissioners would meet the ‘Arhtis’ to persuade them to increase the supply of commodities.

Taking notice of sale of flour at higher than the notified price, the chief secretary sought a report from the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Kasur, Hafizabad and Vehari. He mentioned that the persons involved in fleecing consumers would be dealt with an iron hand. The CS appreciated the efforts of deputy commissioner Sialkot for bringing down the price of tomato by Rs 30 in a single day.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture departments gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that due to effective administrative measures and monitoring, a downward trend in prices of commodities is emerging. The crackdown on hoarders and profiteers is underway on the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab. They said that the Agriculture Department had established 51 fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars to supply fruits and vegetables at discounted rates by giving subsidies on 13 items. These items include potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, gram flour, gram pulse, pumpkin, garlic, lemons, apples, dates, guavas, and melons.

The additional chief secretary, chairman PITB and officials concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

