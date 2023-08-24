Open Menu

Over 1.9 Mln Individuals Accommodated Under PBM's Initiative Of Shelter Homes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Over 1.9 mln individuals accommodated under PBM's initiative of Shelter Homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Shelter Homes and Roti Sab Key Liye program provided lodging for approximately 1.9 million people between May 2022 to March 2023, an official document revealed on Thursday.

Giving a breakup of 1.

9 million, the document indicated that Shelter Homes and the Roti Sab Key Liye program facilitated lodging for approximately 0.309 million individuals and provided meal services for around 1.592 million people during the period.

"PBM manages 28 Shelter Homes across the country and also has 28 operational Roti Sab Key Liye food vehicles to distribute meals." "Likewise, the Roti Sab Kiye food vehicles have supplied meals to 1.44 people along diverse routes within prominent cities," it added.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicles March May Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

12 minutes ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

40 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

1 hour ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

1 hour ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan