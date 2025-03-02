Open Menu

Over 1900 Arrested, 1866 Cases Registered Under Anti-Kite Flying Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Over 1900 arrested, 1866 cases registered under Anti-Kite Flying Act

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is continuously engaged in strict implementation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill.

The Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, more than 1900 accused have been arrested and 1866 cases have been registered across the province, including Lahore, for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act. He said that 418,284 kites, 13,929 spinning wheels were recovered and challans of 1505 cases were submitted. In the provincial capital Lahore, 482 accused were arrested, 488 cases were registered, 19263 kites and 714 string spinning wheels were recovered. Last year, 12525 accused were arrested and 11866 cases were registered across the province including Lahore.

The IG Punjab directed that the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill should be strictly implemented. RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should intensify the crackdown against kite flyers, kite sellers and manufacturers.

The IG Punjab further said that deadly activities are not allowed at all and zero tolerance should be adopted against those involved in the bloody business. Elements involved in the online business of metal strings and kites should also be brought under the law.

Parents should keep their children away from this bloody game, while citizens should show their responsibility by reporting kite flying at any location to 15, he added.

Recent Stories

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jeni ..

Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm

29 minutes ago
 Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

2 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

2 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

3 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

3 hours ago
 China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

3 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

3 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan