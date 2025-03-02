Over 1900 Arrested, 1866 Cases Registered Under Anti-Kite Flying Act
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is continuously engaged in strict implementation of the Anti-Kite Flying Act in light of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill.
The Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, more than 1900 accused have been arrested and 1866 cases have been registered across the province, including Lahore, for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act. He said that 418,284 kites, 13,929 spinning wheels were recovered and challans of 1505 cases were submitted. In the provincial capital Lahore, 482 accused were arrested, 488 cases were registered, 19263 kites and 714 string spinning wheels were recovered. Last year, 12525 accused were arrested and 11866 cases were registered across the province including Lahore.
The IG Punjab directed that the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill should be strictly implemented. RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should intensify the crackdown against kite flyers, kite sellers and manufacturers.
The IG Punjab further said that deadly activities are not allowed at all and zero tolerance should be adopted against those involved in the bloody business. Elements involved in the online business of metal strings and kites should also be brought under the law.
Parents should keep their children away from this bloody game, while citizens should show their responsibility by reporting kite flying at any location to 15, he added.
