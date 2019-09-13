UrduPoint.com
Over 190,000 Hujjaj Return Home After Performing Hajj

Umer Jamshaid Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Over 190,000 hujjaj return home after performing hajj

Over 190,000 hujjaj including 115,000 government and 75,000 private schemes have returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 190,000 hujjaj including 115,000 government and 75,000 private schemes have returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia.

According to the spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, around 10,000 hujjaj were still present in Madina Munawwara.

The post hajj flights were continuing from Jeddah and Madina Munawwara airports. The post hajj flights operation would continue till September 15.

