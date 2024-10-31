Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab

The Punjab Police have arrested over 196,000 suspected criminals this year so far

According to a police spokesman, a total of 111,289 proclaimed offenders were apprehended across the province, including 19,372 of A category and 91,917 of B category.

The police crackdown also led to the arrest of more than 58,000 judicial absconders, with 5,184 of A category and 53,050 of B category.

Also, 26,864 target offenders (habitual criminals) were arrested, including 11,605 of A category and 15,259 of B category. Eighty-six fugitives/ proclaimed offenders wanted for serious crimes were extradited from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Europe, and the United States, back to Pakistan.

In Lahore alone, 59,000 suspected criminals were arrested, comprising 22,031 proclaimed offenders, 25,808 judicial absconders, and 11,572 target offenders.