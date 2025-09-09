Over 19.7 Mln Children Vaccinated Against Polio
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) successfully concluded a week-long sub-national vaccination campaign from September 1 to 7, reaching more than 19.7 million children under the age of five across 81 high-risk districts.
According to NEOC, in Punjab, more than 4.04 million children received the vaccine, while in Sindh, approximately 8.72 million were vaccinated.
In Balochistan, over 2.22 million children were vaccinated, while 4.025 million received the vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Additionally, the campaign reached 0.478 million children in Islamabad, 0.112 million in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 0.164 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The NEOC extended its deep appreciation to parents, caregivers, civil administration, law enforcement agencies, and frontline polio workers for their strong support.
Polio workers and security personnel are recognized as national heroes whose tireless commitment continues to drive progress toward a polio-free Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign in nine districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalpur, has been postponed due to flooding, which has disrupted access and operations.
New dates for these districts will be announced soon to ensure every child is vaccinated without delay.
In Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir, the campaign will begin from September 15, targeting an additional 1.68 million children.
The NEOC urged parents and caregivers to ensure all children under five receive the polio vaccine during every campaign to maintain protection against the disease.
Parents and caregivers can report unvaccinated children by calling the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166 or by messaging the 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline at 0346-7776546.
