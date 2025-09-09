Open Menu

Over 19.7 Mln Children Vaccinated Against Polio

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Over 19.7 mln children vaccinated against Polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) successfully concluded a week-long sub-national vaccination campaign from September 1 to 7, reaching more than 19.7 million children under the age of five across 81 high-risk districts.

According to NEOC, in Punjab, more than 4.04 million children received the vaccine, while in Sindh, approximately 8.72 million were vaccinated.

In Balochistan, over 2.22 million children were vaccinated, while 4.025 million received the vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, the campaign reached 0.478 million children in Islamabad, 0.112 million in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 0.164 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The NEOC extended its deep appreciation to parents, caregivers, civil administration, law enforcement agencies, and frontline polio workers for their strong support.

Polio workers and security personnel are recognized as national heroes whose tireless commitment continues to drive progress toward a polio-free Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign in nine districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalpur, has been postponed due to flooding, which has disrupted access and operations.

New dates for these districts will be announced soon to ensure every child is vaccinated without delay.

In Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir, the campaign will begin from September 15, targeting an additional 1.68 million children.

The NEOC urged parents and caregivers to ensure all children under five receive the polio vaccine during every campaign to maintain protection against the disease.

Parents and caregivers can report unvaccinated children by calling the Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline at 1166 or by messaging the 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline at 0346-7776546.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

27 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

27 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

27 minutes ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

30 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

30 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

30 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

30 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan