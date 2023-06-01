UrduPoint.com

Over 198,000 Hajj Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah

Published June 01, 2023

Over 198,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The latest statistics issued by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah about the pilgrim flow to and from Madinah revealed that the number of whom arrived in Madinah until yesterday amounted to 198,670 of several nationalities, who traveled through the air and land ports to perform the Hajj rituals this year.

The statistics indicated that 124,946 pilgrims arrived at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah since the first batch of pilgrims arrived, while the land immigration center received 7,100 pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The statistics showed that the largest number of pilgrims arrived from Indonesia, amounting to 40,364 pilgrims, while 27,789 pilgrims arrived from India. Also, 26,749 pilgrims arrived from Pakistan, 13,734 pilgrims arrived from Bangladesh, and 13,004 pilgrims arrived from Iran.

More than 20,000 pilgrims left Madinah during the past few days on their way to the holy sites in Makkah, the statistics indicated.

