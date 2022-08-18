Over 1.99mln saplings planted in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Monsoon plantation campaigns continued in Khyber Pakthunkhwa,1.99 million saplings of different species were planted in 161 places to counterbalance the effects of climate change.

According to communication cell of the forest department KP, special afforestation campaign was organized in 161 places of the province including merged tribal districts where about 1.99 million saplings were planted with assistance of government and private organizations. A total of 340,700 plants were distributed free of cost among farmers and general public during the afforestation campaigns.

Meanwhile, monsoon plantation campaign kicked off in Khyber tribal district after its inauguration by Chief Conservator of Forests, Ejaz Qadir.

Accompanied by Fazl e Ilahi, Conservator Forests, merged tribal districts and divisional forest officer Khyber Muhammad Shakeel Khan and other senior officers, the Chief Conservator has formally inaugurated the event at Besai Khyber. A total of 2000 plants of different species were planted.

Chief Conservator of Forests appealed masses to plant maximum saplings and contact their respective DFOs offices for any type of assistance.

Ejaz Qadir said doors of his office were opened for people and sufficient plants were available to achieve the monsoon targets.