UrduPoint.com

Over 1k Officials To Be Deployed To Regulate Traffic For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Over 1k officials to be deployed to regulate traffic for Muharram

City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalised the arrangements for Muharram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad to ensure security of the mourning processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalised the arrangements for Muharram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad to ensure security of the mourning processions.

According to duty officer, CTP Headquarters, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession.

Over 1000 traffic officials including DSPs, inspectors, traffic wardens and traffic assistants would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

He said, traffic police officers and wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators. Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he said.

He said, the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi All From Muharram

Recent Stories

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among ..

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among SCO member countries

23 seconds ago
 Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first chil ..

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first child

6 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary for effective implementation of pr ..

Chief Secretary for effective implementation of price control

35 seconds ago
 Ombudsman helps provide Rs 25.25mln relief to comp ..

Ombudsman helps provide Rs 25.25mln relief to complainants

36 seconds ago
 DC, DDAC chairman assess flood situation in city; ..

DC, DDAC chairman assess flood situation in city; distribute relief good among a ..

37 seconds ago
 Child electrocuted, man killed at Swabi

Child electrocuted, man killed at Swabi

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.