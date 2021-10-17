Over 1K sanitary workers to perform duty on Eid Milad U Nabi(SAW)

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)would deploy over 1000 sanitary workers in the city areas on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAW).

Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar here on Sunday said"The RWMC has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for 12 Rabi ul Awal to keep the city neat and clean." All available resources will be utilized to accomplish the task." According to the plan, he said that all procession routes include Raja Bazaar, Circular Road, Kohati Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk Murree Road and their vicinity were being cleaned, besides the waste containers were also being emptied.

The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas.

He said that four relief camps had been set up at Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk and Pul Shah Nazar Deewan for carrying out the cleanliness work during and till the conclusion of processions. He said two control rooms were also set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices to look after the entire operation.

Awais informed that vast quantities of lime were being used while washing off the city streets, bazaars and roads were being carried out at the places of celebrations.

He said that he would review the procession routes and the city's cleaning plan on the occasion of Eid Milad.

The MD further added that RWMC teams were also carrying out the desilting of drains, the cleanliness of vacant plots, and the removal of stagnant water from various cities to keep the residents safe from the prevailing spread of the dengue virus.

Awais said that cleanliness of bus stands, graveyards, and other public places was also underway in the city while RWMC was also carrying out anti-dengue and cleanliness drive all tehsils of the district, including Murree, Kahutta, Kalar Syeda, Taxila, Kotli sattian and Gujar Khan.

The MD said that RWMC workers were going door to door and asked the residents to avoid throwing waste and other materials in drains and the open. The MD urged the people to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and throw the garbage and other material in the trash trolleys placed in every union council of the city.