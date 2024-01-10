Over 1m farmers register under PITB managed SPMS-9211 in 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) More than one million farmers from Punjab registered themselves through the Strengthening of Performance Management System (SPMS-9211) in 2023.

This was revealed in a progress review meeting, presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), here on Wednesday.

More than 8.5 million animals were vaccinated through the system that had been developed for welfare of farmers and improvement in departmental affairs of Livestock and Dairy Development Department. Facilities like farmer registration, disease diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, ticket management, performance monitoring, vehicle tracking, cold chain management, inventory management and geo-tagging are also being provided through the system.

As per details, over 1.7 million artificial inseminations were performed through the system. Furthermore, around 3.8 million treatments logged through the system while a total of 55,879 public inquiries were recorded through the helpline.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the system had been working as a platform for welfare of farmers where they could get all information and necessary support.

“The PITB is providing support to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department with analytical reports and other matters, enabling the management in making the system more efficient through data based decision making,” he added.