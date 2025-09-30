Over 1m Govt Service Requests Delivered To Citizens Via 'Maryam Ki Dastak'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Since its launch in June 2024, ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ — a flagship initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Government of Punjab — has successfully completed over one million out of 1.2 million citizen service requests, with the remaining 164,000 in process.
This progress was highlighted during a special review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP). The participants of the meeting were informed that thousands of trained Dastak Facilitators have been registered to ensure the timely provision of services through the platform.
At present, the program is actively operational in 40 districts of Punjab, offering 76 key government services, including Domicile Certificates, Birth Certificates, copies of FIRs, Property Documents, and Registry papers, among others.
Citizens can avail these services conveniently by simply calling 1202 or through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App, eliminating the need for repeated office visits.
Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said, “Maryam Ki Dastak is not only transforming the way public services are delivered but is also saving citizens’ time and resources, while significantly improving public convenience and government efficiency.”
