Over 1m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 1,001,088 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 773,525 citizens had been given the first dose, while 181,949 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 27,893 health workers were also given the first dose while 17,721 received the second dose. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 68,690 first doses and 45,794 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.