Over 2 dozen shopkeepers fined for overcharging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The price control committees on Monday imposed total fine of Rs 38,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the price control committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to handout, the price control committee visited 34 shops in taluka Qasimabad and imposed fine of Rs16,000 on 13 shopkeepers for overcharging. In Latiabad taluka, the price control committee also visited 55 shops and imposed a fine of Rs8,000 on 8 shopkeepers for selling essential items on inflated rates.

The price control committee visited 9 shops in taluka City Hyderabad and imposed fine of Rs9000 on five shopkeepers for overcharging the customers of daily use items. The price control committee also visited 19 shops in taluka Hyderabad rural and imposed fine of Rs5000 on one shopkeeper for overcharging the customers.

The deputy commissioner has directed the price control committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.