Over 2 dozens shops sealed for violating SOPs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Javeria Maqbul on Thursday sealed more than two dozens shops in various markets of the city and imposed heavy fines on them for violating SOPs regarding anti-coronavirus pandemic.

She also sealed a pizza shop for providing dine in service to customers.