Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 70% Pakistanis believe that the government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that the Pakistani government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry while others think they should be allowed to enter. What is your opinion?” In response, 70% claim that Afghan migrants’ entry should be banned, 25% say it should be allowed and 5% say they did not know/did not wish to remember.