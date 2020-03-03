UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2 In 3 (70%) Pakistanis Believe That The Government Should Ban Afghan Migrants’ Entry

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:33 PM

Over 2 in 3 (70%) Pakistanis believe that the government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 70% Pakistanis believe that the government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 70% Pakistanis believe that the government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are of the opinion that the Pakistani government should ban Afghan migrants’ entry while others think they should be allowed to enter. What is your opinion?” In response, 70% claim that Afghan migrants’ entry should be banned, 25% say it should be allowed and 5% say they did not know/did not wish to remember.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Gallup Women From Government

Recent Stories

Explore the Philippines with Cebu Pacific’s thre ..

14 minutes ago

Amid tales of torture, Modi just offers his social ..

16 minutes ago

Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFI) Shariah ..

17 minutes ago

President House saves Rs 8.46 mln in utility bills ..

15 minutes ago

Pope 'tests negative for coronavirus': report

15 minutes ago

Diplomat says Sheikh Mohamed’s phone call to Chi ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.