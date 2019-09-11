- Home
Over 2 In 5 Pakistanis (43%) Believe That Media In Pakistan Enjoys A Lot Of Freedom; Only 12% Say There Is No Freedom Of Media
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:38 PM
Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Over 2 in 5 Pakistanis (43%) believe that media in Pakistan enjoys a lot of freedom; only 12% say there is no freedom of media.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “To what extent would you say there is freedom of media in Pakistan?” In response, 43% claimed that a lot of freedom is present in this regard whereas 29% expressed that freedom is only present to some extent.
12% people believe that very less freedom is present and 12% said that no freedom of this kind is available at all. 4% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.