UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 2 In 5 Pakistanis (43%) Believe That Media In Pakistan Enjoys A Lot Of Freedom; Only 12% Say There Is No Freedom Of Media

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:38 PM

Over 2 in 5 Pakistanis (43%) believe that media in Pakistan enjoys a lot of freedom; only 12% say there is no freedom of media

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Over 2 in 5 Pakistanis (43%) believe that media in Pakistan enjoys a lot of freedom; only 12% say there is no freedom of media

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, Over 2 in 5 Pakistanis (43%) believe that media in Pakistan enjoys a lot of freedom; only 12% say there is no freedom of media.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “To what extent would you say there is freedom of media in Pakistan?” In response, 43% claimed that a lot of freedom is present in this regard whereas 29% expressed that freedom is only present to some extent.

12% people believe that very less freedom is present and 12% said that no freedom of this kind is available at all. 4% claimed they did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Wasim and Qasim Akram shine as Pakistan b ..

7 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open 11 September ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Hold Trilateral Gas Consultations ..

9 minutes ago

US 2020 Vote May Disrupt Oil Prices, Push OPEC+ to ..

9 minutes ago

Wolf hunting to breed Wolf Dog revealed in Potohar ..

12 minutes ago

7,000 LEA personnel performed duty during Ashura D ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.