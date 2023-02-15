Over 2 lac saplings to be planted in distt under 'Go green' campaign

District administration would plant 270,000 saplings under the 'Go green' campaign during the spring season

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District administration would plant 270,000 saplings under the 'Go green' campaign during the spring season.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid on Wednesday planted a tree at Government Model High school and inaugurated the campaign.

The DC while talking to students and teachers stated that district administration would patronize the plantation campaign.

The plants with six feet height would be installed in urban areas. In February, a target for planting 50,000 trees was set, he added.

On the occasion, ADC Finance Shahid Ur Rehman, DO Secondary education Mahmood Nabi among other officers were also present.