Over 2 Million Houses To Be Constructed For Flood Hit People Of Sindh: Sharjeel Memon
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that the Sindh government had decided to construct over two million houses for the flood-affected people and thousands houses have so far been constructed in different areas of the province.
In the current economic situation, constructing houses for the homeless people was a big challenge, but with the dedication of the provincial government work was in progress in rapid way.
Speaking to media persons, Sharjeel Memon said that a new program was also launched by the Sindh government under which, 10,000 youth of Sindh are being given IT training in the first phase through NED University in Karachi and IBA in Sukkur. After such training, these youth will be self-sufficient, employment opportunities will be available for them and they will be able to take the country forward in the IT sector.
Sindh government is working hard in all sectors including health, transport, irrigation to provide relief to the masses, the minister said and added that development work was underway rapidly in Karachi on two mega projects worth billions of rupees which include Malir Expressway and Link Road.
Sharjeel Memon expressed hope that the Malir Expressway will be opened for the public next year, the citizens of Karachi are going to get a lot of benefit from this mega project.
He said that work on Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT was also going on rapidly, these projects worth billions of rupees were started to provide the best travel facilities to the people.
In response to a question, Senior Minister said that PTI has enmity with Pakistan which is evident from the events held in Islamabad from November 24 to 26. He questioned why this party always announcing such agitation when and foreign dignitary was going to visit Pakistan.
He also referred PTI moves for writing letters to International Organizations like IMF. He said such attempts of this party were aimed at giving bad name for the country. He said that no party does anything that defames the country. This is not politics, but an attempt to damage the country's reputation.
