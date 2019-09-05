Over 2 million Qingqui rickshaws in Punjab demand moderation: Jawwad

Over 2 million three-wheeler Qingqui rickshaws are present in Punjab where the number is increasing with every passing day along with moderation in the vehicle for a safe journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 2 million three-wheeler Qingqui rickshaws are present in Punjab where the number is increasing with every passing day along with moderation in the vehicle for a safe journey.

Secretary Ministry of Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik made these remarks at a research study and realistic-strategy-orientated workshop on investigation into the use of three-wheelers motorcycle rickshaw or 'Qingqis' as a mode of rural public transport in Punjab.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry's National Transport Research Centre (NTRC).

Jawwad said the Ministry had always played its role for facilitating the general public and also conducted various researches regarding means of transport. He added that NTRC made adequate steps in this regard and assisted the Ministry in policy making on this issue. "There are many lacunas in certain areas of transport sector that have caused losses of many precious lives. Serious road accidents caused by Motorcycles and Qingqui rickshaws rendered serious head injuries to the road user resulting in numerous deaths," he said.

Jawwad noted that most of the Qingqui drivers were not properly trained and lacked basic knowledge of traffic rules. "The construction of Qingqui rickshaws have not been made suitable as the passengers traveling on it are not safe. I have also traveled on it and realized that the drivers are recklessly driving the three wheeler with rash cutting on the roads which resulted in many dangerous road accidents," he mentioned.

The Secretary admitted the fact that much progress had to be done in this regard as the three wheeler rickshaw demanded concrete and well-thought policy decisions.

"The Ministry at the Federal forms comprehensive policy framework where at times some shortcomings appear which should be avoided with consensus between the provincial and federal governments to achieve maximum output of the policy being made," he added.

The federal government was ready to extend full support on all-inclusive policy to control life losses occurred due to irresponsible use of Qingqui rickshaws, he said.

Speakers at the occasion also mentioned that untrained drivers and poor designing of Qingqui rickshaws had made an alarming increase in the accidents. It was also being run in different countries like China, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and other African countries.

Representative of survey conducting institute Paul also made a presentation at the workshop. He said that Qinqui was equally famous in rural and urban areas as a cheap mode of transportation which was convenient for women and students alike.

He added that if Qingqui rickshaws were allowed after implementation of law and training of drivers then it could help reduce serious traffic issues.