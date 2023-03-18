Over 20 cops injured in clashes with PTI workers; 25 bikes and four vehicles damaged

More than 20 cops including the Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad and Superintendent of Police were injured in clashes with PTI workers here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :More than 20 cops including the Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad and Superintendent of Police were injured in clashes with PTI workers here on Saturday.

According to a press note issued by Islamabad police, more than 20 police and FC officials including Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar and Superintendent of Police (Saddar) were injured when the PTI protesters attacked the police from all sides with petrol bombs and fired tear gas shells during the hearing of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the judicial complex in the Toshakhana case.

The miscreants also set fire more than 25 motorcycles and vandalized four police vehicles.

The angry protesters also set fire to the police post as well as trees and continued to attack the police from all sides.

The Islamabad Capital Police had made foolproof security arrangements in the judicial complex as per court orders for the appearance of Imran Khan.

More than 4,000 officers and personnel of Islamabad Police, Punjab and FC were deployed on duty. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the judicial complex and directed all the officers and men to be on alert and perform their duty to avoid any kind of unexpected situation.

Earlier, the spokesperson of Islamabad Capital Police on Saturday conveyed the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad.

No person carrying arms was allowed to enter Islamabad. People accompanying the rally were asked to enter Islamabad without arms. Islamabad Police requested the Punjab government to prevent armed persons from coming along with the rally as all internal roads of Islamabad were kept open.

Islamabad Police also requested the political workers to avoid unusual sensation and intimidation. It was asked to follow court orders and code of conduct as 12 journalists including three female reporters as per list were allowed inside the judicial complex.

According to press note, Islamabad Capital Police respect and will continue to respect people from all walks of life. Police issued an advisory to give way to ambulances as well as fire engines and take care of women, children and the elderly.

It was appealed repeatedly to stay calm, cooperate with the police and avoid damaging plants and trees.

Those who parked their vehicles on the road were requested to park them at a safe place due to risk of damage to private property. The public was warned to keep the Srinagar Highway open for traffic while the entrances to Islamabad were kept open.

The PTI workers on the Srinagar Highway near Islamabad Chowk blocked the road and police tried to open it. It was requested to avoid violation of one way as it could affect the flow of traffic.

A spokesman of Islamabad Capital Police issued an advisory that Imran Khan's convoy was coming from the wrong way on Srinagar Highway.

Due to taking of wrong route, the risk increased and traffic mess was observed. Imran Khan's convoy was requested to change the direction from the nearest U-turn and citizens were requested to cooperate with police and follow traffic advisory during travel.

There was no obstruction from the police to the convoy to reach judicial complex.

Srinagar Highway remained blocked due to workers and when Imran Khan's convoy was 100 meters away from the judicial complex, Islamabad Police requested all political workers and media to clear the way so that Imran Khan could reach the court on time.

As soon as Imran Khan's convoy reached the judicial complex, PTI activists pelted stones outside and inside the judicial complex.

After Imran Khan's appearance, the area was cleared of protesters and the roads were opened for traffic. IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan visited the Judicial Complex and congratulated the officers and jawans posted on duty.

Later, he went to the hospital and visited the injured personnel. He said that the protection of the life and property of the citizens was the first priority of the police and no miscreant elements would be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that action will be taken against the elements involved in the protests as per the law.