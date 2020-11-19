UrduPoint.com
Over 20 People Get Injured As Speedy Bus Hits A Truck

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 10:06 PM

More than twenty people sustained injuries as the pick up truck they were traveling in over turned after being hit by a speedy bus on Mithi-Naukot road on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :More than twenty people sustained injuries as the pick up truck they were traveling in over turned after being hit by a speedy bus on Mithi-Naukot road on Thursday.

The injured, all residents of Khoski town, were shifted to Civil Hospital Mithi. Four of the passengers with head injuries were in critical condition.

The injured included Muhammad, Ali Khan, Muhammad Sajjan, Naseer, Ahmed, Ali Khan Khoso and others.

Medical Superintendant Civil Hospital Mithi, Gul Munir Vistro, said emergency was declared at the hospital as 23 injured were brought after sustaining injuries in different road accidents.

He said that 19 injured were under treatment while four patients in critical conditions were admitted to intensive care centre.

