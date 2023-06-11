MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) At least 25 people were killed and 145 others were injured as heavy rains hit parts of the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani media reported on Saturday, citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

In addition, 69 houses were partially damaged as a result of heavy rain, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Rescue work is underway in the affected areas, the report noted, citing Khateer Ahmad, director of the local rescue service.