Over 20 Red Crescent Volunteers Successfully Conclude Internship With Islamabad Police

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A group of enthusiastic volunteers from the Red Crescent has recently completed an enriching internship program as part of a three-day special road safety campaign organized by the Islamabad Capital Police.

Praising their dedication and commitment, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer highlighted the invaluable contribution of these individuals towards fostering a culture of friendly policing. "We take immense pride in the collaboration between our police force and the community. The engagement of young people like you is pivotal for effective law enforcement and ensuring road safety," stated Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

He emphasized that with the continued support of the younger generation, the Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) can achieve even greater performance milestones. He expressed confidence that these volunteers will serve as future ambassadors, playing a significant role in safeguarding the lives of citizens and road users in the capital.

The Primary aim of this internship initiative is to advance the principles of community policing and cultivate the skills of the youth who are integral to the progress of our nation.

Driven by the vision of enhancing civic awareness, the internship has equipped participants with a comprehensive understanding of traffic laws, technical aspects, radio production, on-air training, broadcasting techniques, licensing procedures, and on-field operations.

Under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the special internship program was conceived to promote traffic law awareness and road safety education. Over a span of three days, more than 20 dedicated Red Crescent volunteers immersed themselves in the program. They gained valuable insights into various facets of traffic management, which included technical intricacies and real-life field operations.

Speaking about the significance of such initiatives, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the the aim is to create a safer and more informed road environment for everyone in Islamabad.

