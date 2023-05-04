UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Shelter Homes Set Up Across Province: DG Social Welfare

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Social Welfare Punjab, Mudassir Riaz Malik, on Thursday, said that the shelter home constructed at the cost of Rs 75 million in the city would be inaugurated in the current month.

He expressed these views during his visit to Shelter home Nishtar Hospital and took a briefing about the project. He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor (VC)Nishtar Medical University Rana Altaf and Medical Superintendent (MS) Nishtar Hospital Dr Rao Amjad.

He informed that the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) has given the task to make the shelter home functional at the earliest as it's the second one in South Punjab.

The DG said that accommodation and food facilities would be provided to 144 men and women in the center.

He said that steps were being taken to upgrade old age home adding that reforms were to be implemented in the department in a true sense.

Mudassir Riaz informed that over 20 shelter homes had been established across the province.

He said that new projects were being launched for special persons and elderly people.

