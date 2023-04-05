Close
Over 20 Shopkeepers Held For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Over 20 shopkeepers held for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration in a grand operation against profiteers on Wednesday arrested more than 20 shopkeepers and butchers for profiteering.

Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Syeda Zainab Naqvi visited different markets in Tehkal and Tehkal Payan and found the butchers were not complying with the government price list while other shopkeepers were also selling food items at expensive prices.

The AC along with a heavy contingent of local police conducted a grand operation in Tehkal and Tehkal Payan and arrested 20 shopkeepers for selling meat, vegetables, fruits and other edible items at high prices.

She instructed the other shopkeepers to follow the official price list and avoid profiteering.

