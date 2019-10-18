UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20 Thousand Cases Registered By Sindh Police In A Year

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:37 PM

Over 20 thousand cases registered by Sindh Police in a year

Sindh Police on Friday in a yearly report informed that in its drive against Gutka, Mawa, Mainpuri, heroin, hashish and other drugs registered 20856 cases and arrested as many as 25203 accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Police on Friday in a yearly report informed that in its drive against Gutka, Mawa, Mainpuri, heroin, hashish and other drugs registered 20856 cases and arrested as many as 25203 accused.

Over 4,000,000 kg of Gutka, Mawa and other hazardous material was seized, said the report for the period from September 12, 2018 to September 12, 2019.

3 million, 59 thousand 133 liters of liquor93 thousand and 400 kg of hashish was recovered.

Over 1107kg of heroin and over 132kg of ice and 366 kg of opium were also seized in a year.

The citizens have been advised that in case the police do not cooperateor take action against such crimes, the citizen should file his complaint at 9110 or on IGP Sindh's WhatsApp no. 0300-0021881.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Drugs September 2018 2019 From WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

Court adjourns hearing of Chiniot mining case till ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan generated enough momentum in Int'l commun ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Confirms It Gave US Note of Protest Over In ..

4 minutes ago

World Food Programme Commends UAE Humanitarian Cit ..

4 minutes ago

Pb govt providing resources for rooting out dengue ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.