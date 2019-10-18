Over 20 thousand cases registered by Sindh Police in a year

Sindh Police on Friday in a yearly report informed that in its drive against Gutka, Mawa, Mainpuri, heroin, hashish and other drugs registered 20856 cases and arrested as many as 25203 accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Police on Friday in a yearly report informed that in its drive against Gutka, Mawa, Mainpuri, heroin, hashish and other drugs registered 20856 cases and arrested as many as 25203 accused.

Over 4,000,000 kg of Gutka, Mawa and other hazardous material was seized, said the report for the period from September 12, 2018 to September 12, 2019.

3 million, 59 thousand 133 liters of liquor93 thousand and 400 kg of hashish was recovered.

Over 1107kg of heroin and over 132kg of ice and 366 kg of opium were also seized in a year.

The citizens have been advised that in case the police do not cooperateor take action against such crimes, the citizen should file his complaint at 9110 or on IGP Sindh's WhatsApp no. 0300-0021881.