Over 200, 000 AMI Meters Installed In Various Areas Of Rawalpindi So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has successfully installed over 200,000 state of the art Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters so far in various parts of Rawalpindi City and Cantonment Circles.

Terming the AMI is a revolutionary initiative in power sector by the government, Project Director Moshin Raza Gillani said that this project is successfully continue in two operation circles of IESCO i.e. Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi Cantt.

As per latest report over 200,000 old meters have been replaced with AMI meters and expressed the hope that till January 2026 all old meters in Rawalpindi city Rawalpindi Cantt circles Taxila and surroundings would be replaced with AMI meter.

He said that AMI has been installed in areas of Chandi Chowk, Muslim Town, Ghangal, Dr Abdul Qadeer Road, Gulzar e Quaid, PWD, Korang Town, Pakistan Town, Khana area, Sawan Garden, Media Town, CBR, Aghosh Town etc. Currently, AMI meters were being installed in Chaklala and Defence areas of Rawalpindi, he added.

He said around 3000 meters were being replaced in daily basis.

Moreover, he said AMI meter were also being installed on industries and high losses feeders. This would anticipate towards uninterrupted power supply and reduction in line losses and power theft.

The Installation of AMI meter would also lead towards 100% accurate and timely meter reading, effective control on power theft, true estimation of power demand and supply, real time monitoring and control of electricity consumption, better recovery position, better and effective customer service, automated complaint registered of faulty meters to concerned field office, balanced distribution system and distribution transformers resultant in reduction of transformers and meters burnt complaints Moshin Raza Gillani said that this is a pilot project in Pakistan and IESCO has privileged to be a first power distribution company of Pakistan to implement this project.

He said that for awareness of the general public regarding the benefits of this technology AMI meters we have started awareness campaign at different forms and international experts are also the part of this technology.

He said that being a pilot project our teams are facing some technical and operational issues and also receiving complaints from customers but our teams are handling all field issues and valuable customers complaints very professionally and swiftly.

He also requested the support of valuable customers which will surely lead towards timely completion of the project and its benefits will bring a positive change in the power sector. /395

More Stories From Pakistan