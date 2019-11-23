Over 200 acres of forest land retrieved of illegal occupation in Nawabshah

More than 200 acres of illegally occupied forest land was retrieved during operation launched by forest department in cooperation with Rangers and police

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :More than 200 acres of illegally occupied forest land was retrieved during operation launched by forest department in cooperation with Rangers and police

According to District Forest Officer, Abid Hussain Rind, the operation was launched, on court orders, to retrieve 6000 acres of forest land from occupation of influential persons.

He said that in first phase operation was initiated at Keti Jurio to retrieve 400 acres of forest land.

He said that the more than 200 acres of government land reserved only for forestation purpose have been retrieved where illegal occupants have cultivated wheat, onions, peas, bananas and other crops which were destroyed by tractors while equipment including 10 tube wells, 4 power transformers and other material were seized.

He said that operation to retrieve the government forest land would continue till the retrieval of all forest land.