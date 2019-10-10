UrduPoint.com
Over 200 Acres Railways' Land Under Illegal Occupation Of Punjab, KP Govts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:15 PM

Over 200 acres railways' land under illegal occupation of Punjab, KP govts

Over 200 acre of commercial and residential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Over 200 acre of commercial and residential land of Pakistan Railways was under illegal occupation of the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab.

Around 113.55 acres railways land were under unauthorized utilization of different government departments of Punjab and 87.017 acres under the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving details of the railways land in Punjab, he said 95.56 acres land were under unauthorized use of Revenue Department of Attock City, 9.99 acres by board of Revenue Mianwali, 3.81 acres by education Department Punjab for Construction of school Mianwali, 3.69 acres by Attock Tehsil Municipal Office and 0.5 acres by Highway Punjab Mianwali.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said 46 acres land was being used unauthorized by Bannu District Government, 22.33 acres by Health Department of Nowshera, 11.509 acres by Traffic Police, Revenue Departments of Peshawar, 6.77 acres by Police Department of Hangu and Lakki Marwat and 0.048 by District Police Kohat.

He said special campaign for removal of encroachment had been launched in the divisions resulting 51.40 acres of railways land retrieved during the last six months.

The official said division was actively carrying out campaign against the land mafia to retrieve valuable state land with the help of concerned district administration and as well as district railway police.

One major factor which makes hurdles in retrieval of railways land was stay order from the courts as presently about 185 land cases were under trial in different courts, which were also vigorously followed in the light of orders passed by the Supreme Court, he added.

To a question, he said that during the past year Railways had also introduced live tracking system, provided free Wi-Fi facility at major stations as well as initiated establishment of state-of-the-art command and control centre at Lahore Headquarters to bring safety, efficiency and improvement in the railway network.

"Pakistan Railways has introduced free ticket facility extended for four trips per year to passengers aged 75 years or more. Discount 50 percent on tickets for passengers aged 65 years," he added.

However, he said e-ticketing was modernized by incorporating mobile phone apps and e-payments. Renovation and up-gradation of Lahore, Hasan Abdal and Nankana Sahib Railway Stations was also being carried out during this period.

