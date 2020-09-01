Over 200 Chinese personal airlifted to Pakistan to resume work on two power projects

More than 200 Chinese personnel of the Harbin Electric International (HEI) have been airlifted from Tianjin Binhai International Airport to Pakistan by a chartered flight to resume work on Jamshoro Power Station Construction Project and Binjiasheng Phase III Power Station and Power Transmission and Transformation Project

BEIJING, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :More than 200 Chinese personnel of the Harbin Electric International (HEI) have been airlifted from Tianjin Binhai International Airport to Pakistan by a chartered flight to resume work on Jamshoro Power Station Construction Project and Binjiasheng Phase III Power Station and Power Transmission and Transformation Project.

After the arrival of the charter flights of Harbin Electric International and its partners to Pakistan, they have been quarantined for 14 days in strict accordance with the epidemic prevention requirements, according Sina.com, a Chinese news portal.

After the quarantine period expires, they will immediately enter the site and start the project construction after confirmation their health status.

According to the report, since the end of January, Harbing Electric International has dispatched personnel in a timely manner during the early stage of the novel coronavirus epidemic in China for overseas to support market development and project implementation, Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, HEI as the general contractor of the project, has resolutely implemented various deployment requirements for epidemic prevention and formulated strict epidemic prevention and control measures and emergency plans, and spared no effort to protect the health and safety of overseas employees.

It said, the construction of the "Belt and Road" projects progressed in an orderly manner, and excellent answers were handed in during resumption of work and production.

Especially at present, after the resumption of travelling between some of the projects in the country and China, HEI has given full attention to its general contracting role, timely organized and coordinated various cooperation units, and sent additional personnel to various overseas sites.

Pakistan Jamshoro Power Generation Project and Binjiasheng Phase III project are two key construction projects of HEI in Pakistan, which will help alleviate Pakistan's power supply shortage, enhance country's equipment manufacturing industry and promote both China-Pakistan friendship and production capacity cooperation have important strategic significance.

At present, there are more than 200 Chinese employees on the Jamshoro project site and more than 800 Pakistani employees. The project has entered the peak of construction and a large number of construction and installation works have been fully implemented.

The Binjiasheng Phase III project has more than 80 Chinese employees and 300 Pakistani employees. The project is proceeding intensively and in an orderly manner, it concluded.

