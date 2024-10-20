Open Menu

Over 200 Doctors Get FCPS, MPCS Degrees At CPSP Convocation

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Over 200 doctors from south Punjab received FCPS and MPCS degrees, and fellows who achieved distinguished positions were awarded medals at the 57th Convocation of the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Pakistan (CP&SP) here.

Former Punjab Governor Malik Rafiq Rajwana was as the chief guest while ex-principal Nishtar Medical College, Dr. Samee Akhtar, attended as the guest of honour. Notable participants included President College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Muhammad Shoaib Shafiq; Senior Vice President Professor Khalid Masood Gondal; Regional Director Professor Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba were among other educational and social dignitaries.

In his address, Rafiq Rajwana congratulated all fellows, their parents, and teachers, emphasizing that degree distribution is a historic and emotional occasion. He noted that today marks the beginning of new journeys alongside achieving milestones. He expressed pride in participating in the convocation and acknowledged the College of Physicians and Surgeons as a prestigious institution, recognizing its historic contributions to medical services in Pakistan.

Graduates from this college are making Pakistan proud both domestically and internationally.

President Muhammad Shoaib Shafiq, Vice President Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Professor Dr. Sami Akhtar, Professor Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, and Regional Director Professor Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba also addressed the attendees, stating that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan is the largest medical institution in the country. Thousands of specialists trained by the college are serving in hospitals nationwide. It is the only institution in Pakistan conducting fellowship examinations in 58 different fields, with 13 centers in Pakistan and 3 abroad. The college was established based on international standards, adhering to all principles and regulations for examinations, professional training, and qualifications. It provides excellent opportunities for medical education in Pakistan. During the event, President Muhammad Shoaib Shafiq administered an oath of loyalty to the country, its people, and the medical profession to the doctors pursuing advanced degrees in Pakistan.

