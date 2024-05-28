Open Menu

Over 200 Firefighters Extinguish Margalla Hills Fire

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The fire in the Margalla Hills has been fully extinguished after extensive efforts involving over 200 firefighters, including two helicopters, said CDA spokesman.

In a statement, he mentioned that fire brigade, Rawalpindi Rescue 1122, and staff also joined the firefighting efforts.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa , Deputy Commissioner Islamabad supervise fire operation. DG Environment and concerned Assistant Commissioners were also present.

The spokesperson mentioned that controlling the fire became challenging due to strong winds and hot weather.

