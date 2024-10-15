Over 200 Machines Confiscated In Operation Against Illegal Gold Extraction
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) On the directives of the provincial government, the district administration in districts Kohat and Nowshera confiscated over 200 excavation machines illegally extracting gold from the rivers.
According to the Advisor for Anti-Corruption, Mossadiq Abbasi, a grand operation had been ordered against the illegal gold extraction companies in Nowshera and Kohat, adding that the government had successfully completed open bidding of four gold extraction blocks and generated more than four billion rupees’ revenue.
He said that more blocks would also be auctioned soon.
He said that the mafia would not be allowed to illegally extract gold in the province.
"We will encourage mining companies to come forward," he added.
Mossadiq said that the government would provide full protection to the companies and contractors and would not tolerate any kind of interference during their work.
