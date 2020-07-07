UrduPoint.com
Over 200 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Sindh Police In Three Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:39 PM

Over 200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sindh Police in three days

With 215 new cases reported in last three days, around 1885 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :With 215 new cases reported in last three days, around 1885 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday.

He said currently 1423 officers and personnel were under treatment while 446 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said as many as 16 officers and personnel lost their battle against COVID-19, out of them 14 belonged to Karachi Range and two from Hyderabad Range of Sindh Police.

