Over 200 People Gets Relief Through 'Open Kutcheri' Amid Covid-19

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad local administration has resolved over 200 complaints of various natures, raised by the residents in 'Open Kutcheri' during the last few weeks amid coronavirus pandamic.

" 'Open Kutcheris' are being held to interact with the public without formalities and to address their greivenses in swift manner, " said deputy commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat in an exclusive chat with APP.

As per the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the events were organised every alternate weekdays at f-8 Markaz courts.

Most of the issues highlighted in the open kutcheri were land encroachment, transfer, registration, sanitation, waste collection, drinking water, unnecessary road studs and absence of streetlights, the DC added.

Two cases of revenue departments, which were in limbo for the last 70 years, were also decided and parties were given relief, he noted.

People narrate their problems and the concerned officials directed to resolve the case with compliance, However, most of the complainants get relief within a week, he  remarked.

It may be mentioned here that deputy commissioner also holds e-Kutcheri at his office to respond to queries, complaints, and objections raised by the callers.

The citizens shared problems in their areas and other issues of public interest in live talks with DC Islamabad on his official social media page.

