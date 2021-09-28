UrduPoint.com

Over 200 SSU Commandos Perform Security Duties On Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Over 200 SSU Commandos perform security duties on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 200 Special Security Unit (SSU), of Sindh Police's Commandos were assigned security duties along-with other law enforcement agencies on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

The SSU personnel were assigned on the directives of Additional Inspector General Karachi Police Imran Yaqoob Minhas and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, said a statement on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Maqsood Ahmed said that SSU Commandos were well trained and equipped with latest weapons, communication system and other gadgets to maintain law and order.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique said that the advanced and professionally trained Special Weapon and Tactics Team (Swat) of SSU were also put on high alert on the occasion to deal with any untoward incident.

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Swat Law And Order Alert Karbala Weapon

